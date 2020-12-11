Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon Sells 12,500 Shares

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

