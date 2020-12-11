Beacon Securities Comments on Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

Get Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) alerts:

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

CVE WLF opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. Wolfden Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.97 million and a PE ratio of -53.75.

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.