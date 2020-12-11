Beacon Securities Comments on Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.
Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) Company Profile
Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.
