Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BASFY. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

