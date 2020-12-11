Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.58. Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.78 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

