Barclays Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $35.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,754 in the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.