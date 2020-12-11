Barclays Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $315.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.48 and a 200 day moving average of $284.40. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,119,919 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.