Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50.

Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hyland Gold Project covering an area of approximately 18,620 hectares; and the Aurex-McQuesten Property totaling an area of approximately 156 square kilometers located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

