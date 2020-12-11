Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Shares of BIDU opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

