Baader Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €55.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.36 ($63.95).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €61.76 ($72.66) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €62.72 ($73.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.80 and a 200-day moving average of €49.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

