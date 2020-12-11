B. Riley Boosts Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Price Target to $6.00

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Capital’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

CLNY stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

