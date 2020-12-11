AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXGN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $663.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at $390,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $20,113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 639,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 444,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after purchasing an additional 397,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

