Avram A. Glazer Acquires 197,548 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 197,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,777.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $174.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in HC2 in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

HCHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

