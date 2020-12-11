Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,993 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Avnet worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Avnet by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avnet by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 195,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

