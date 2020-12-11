Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $88,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

