Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVDL. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $397.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish acquired 118,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $679,589.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 92,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

