AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky Sells 5,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AutoNation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AutoNation by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.