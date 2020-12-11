Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

