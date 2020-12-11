AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AUDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.86.

AUDC stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.95 million, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

