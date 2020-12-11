Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a consensus rating of Hold.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

