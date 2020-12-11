Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SEB Equity Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $50.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

