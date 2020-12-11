ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASMIY. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $197.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 22.44%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

