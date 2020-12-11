Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.12.

NYSE:AHT opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

