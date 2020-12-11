Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABG. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.