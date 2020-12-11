Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects fourth-quarter organic revenues in Risk Management segment to be similar or slightly better than the third quarter. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level has been inducing an increase in interest expenses. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.46.

NYSE:AJG opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

