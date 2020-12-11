Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.11

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:ATS opened at GBX 386.27 ($5.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 414 ($5.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 339.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.72. The company has a market cap of £152.89 million and a PE ratio of 39.19.
Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.