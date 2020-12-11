Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.11

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ATS opened at GBX 386.27 ($5.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 414 ($5.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 339.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.72. The company has a market cap of £152.89 million and a PE ratio of 39.19.

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

