Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $98.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/12/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $74.01 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

