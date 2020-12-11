Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $14.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

ARDX opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $532.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $37,191.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,942 shares of company stock worth $940,159. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

