Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,954,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,401 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $90,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $269,417.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $49.20 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

