AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,384,151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Exelixis worth $53,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

