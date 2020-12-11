AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,041 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of SVB Financial Group worth $48,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

SIVB opened at $353.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $363.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

