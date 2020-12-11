AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 938,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $45,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.48.

MS stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

