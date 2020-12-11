AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 99,577 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99,577 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $41,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 96,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 32,667 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.21.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.