AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 822,014 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,182,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 822,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $49,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

