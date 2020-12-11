AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 73,291 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,291 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of PRA Health Sciences worth $52,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAH opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $118.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

