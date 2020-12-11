AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 431,513 Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431,513 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $51,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE:TPH opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

