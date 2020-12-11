AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 42,505 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of The Timken worth $55,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

