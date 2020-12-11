AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 32,553 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,553 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Polaris worth $45,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,032.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

