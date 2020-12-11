AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,530 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $57,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $235.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.68. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

