AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 222,397 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,397 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $45,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 682,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,466,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 115,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.22 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.