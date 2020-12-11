AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 206,293 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,570,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Commercial Metals worth $51,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $660,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of CMC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

