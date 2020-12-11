AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 186,413 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,413 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Eastman Chemical worth $40,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 128,609 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 7,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

EMN opened at $102.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

