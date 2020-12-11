AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of AON worth $41,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AON by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $206.24 on Friday. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day moving average of $199.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

