AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of CDK Global worth $50,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3,491.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 37.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.