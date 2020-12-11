AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Murphy USA worth $47,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Murphy USA by 1,078.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at $27,119,942.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

