AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 613,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of KB Home worth $44,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,772,000 after purchasing an additional 501,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.41.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

