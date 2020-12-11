AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of W.W. Grainger worth $55,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $402.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

