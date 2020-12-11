AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 239.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $45,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $145.91 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.