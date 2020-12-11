AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 90,603 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,603 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Hubbell worth $44,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 197,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average is $140.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

