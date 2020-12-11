AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 766,608 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Fastenal worth $49,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

