AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,604 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $54,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $446.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.